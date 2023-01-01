Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve wontons

IVY Kitchen + Cocktails - 9215 E Jefferson Ave

9215 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Tacos$16.00
More about IVY Kitchen + Cocktails - 9215 E Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit

1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
S4. Wonton Soup Small$3.50
Chicken wontons, mushrooms, baby corns, and carrots in hot broth, topped with fried garlic and chopped green onions.
A9. Fried Wonton (5)$4.50
Deep-fried wonton skin stuffed with ground chicken breast, served with plum sauce.
S4. Wonton Soup Large$9.45
Chicken wontons, mushrooms, baby corns, and carrots in hot broth, topped with fried garlic and chopped green onions.
More about Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit
Maru Sushi & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit

160 W Fort St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Wonton Chips$2.00
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit

