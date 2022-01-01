Curry in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve curry
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Green Curry
|$14.95
Fusion Thai spice coconut milk broth ramen with bell pepper, scallion, egg.
(Chicken is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
More about ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL
ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL
5007 North Hiatus Road, Sunrise
|Curry goat
|$10.50
|Curry chicken
|$10.00
More about Donna's Caribbean
SEAFOOD
Donna's Caribbean
3951 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Curry Goat
|$6.99
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Panang curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, peanut butter and citrus leaves