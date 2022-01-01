Cappuccino in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cappuccino

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino Small$4.25
Double espresso and steamed milk foam
Cappuccino Medium$4.95
Double espresso and steamed milk foam
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Schuil Coffee Company image

 

Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino
Large cap of foam, steamed milk, and espresso.
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino 10oz$3.75
A double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk with a little extra foam.
More about Terra Bagel
Cappuccino image

 

Madcap Coffee

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
More about Madcap Coffee
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino 10oz$3.75
A double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk with a little extra foam.
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park image

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Cappuccino image

 

Madcap Coffee

98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
More about Madcap Coffee
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Kaffeine
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.75
All drinks are 12 ounces with 2 shots of espresso
More about Bagel Kitchen

