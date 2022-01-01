Cappuccino in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Cappuccino Small
|$4.25
Double espresso and steamed milk foam
|Cappuccino Medium
|$4.95
Double espresso and steamed milk foam
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Schuil Coffee Company
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Cappuccino
Large cap of foam, steamed milk, and espresso.
More about Terra Bagel
Terra Bagel
1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids
|Cappuccino 10oz
|$3.75
A double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk with a little extra foam.
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Terra Bagel GR Downtown
40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids
|Cappuccino 10oz
|$3.75
A double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk with a little extra foam.
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk