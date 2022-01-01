Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cookies

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gaia Cookie$4.00
Vegan Gaia Cookie$3.00
More about Gaia House Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.59
A chewy cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.
Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Bliss & Vinegar image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bliss & Vinegar

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$1.39
You'll never know it's GF
More about Bliss & Vinegar
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Terra Bagel
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Fresh Baked Cookies$1.49
More about Boardwalk Subs
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Fresh Baked Cookies$1.59
More about Boardwalk Subs
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.99
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park image

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet & Salty Cookie$3.00
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Bostwick Bakery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Bostwick Bakery

4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie - 1/2 Dozen$10.00
Assorted Cookies- 1 Dozen$15.00
More about Bostwick Bakery
Mudpenny - Catering image

 

Mudpenny - Catering

570 Grandville Ave SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$2.00
More about Mudpenny - Catering
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.59
Chewy sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar
More about Hall Street Bakery
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
O'Briens Cookie$3.00
It's massive! Chocolate chip, peanut butter and vanilla load this cookie up
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
Cornbread Sugar Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DIY Cookie Kit (6)$30.00
Includes 6 sugar cookies, 3 bags of royal icing, and one bag of sprinkles.
More about Bagel Kitchen

