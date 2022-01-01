Cookies in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cookies
More about Gaia House Cafe
Gaia House Cafe
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids
|Gaia Cookie
|$4.00
|Vegan Gaia Cookie
|$3.00
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|GF Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.59
A chewy cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.
|Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie
|$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
More about Bliss & Vinegar
SOUPS • SALADS
Bliss & Vinegar
888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
|$1.39
You'll never know it's GF
More about Boardwalk Subs
Boardwalk Subs
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids
|2 Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.49
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Terra Bagel GR Downtown
40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Sweet & Salty Cookie
|$3.00
More about Bostwick Bakery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Bostwick Bakery
4029 PLAINFIELD AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS
|Cookie - 1/2 Dozen
|$10.00
|Assorted Cookies- 1 Dozen
|$15.00
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie
|$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$2.59
Chewy sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|O'Briens Cookie
|$3.00
It's massive! Chocolate chip, peanut butter and vanilla load this cookie up
More about Detroit Wing Company
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie
|$3.99
|Cornbread Sugar Cookie
|$3.99