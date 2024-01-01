Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Main pic

 

TeaTonic - 4400 north freeway a400

4400 north freeway a400, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
C2. Popcorn Chicken, Fries & Drink$13.95
Please Note what drink you would like if not we will automatically give you the house special milk tea.
More about TeaTonic - 4400 north freeway a400
Item pic

 

K Tea Boba -

10978 Grant Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Korean Popcorn Chicken$7.95
Korean sauce make from scratch, lot of flavor. Glazed over fried chicken.Sweet, little bit sour and mild or spicy it’s your choices
More about K Tea Boba -
Dak & Bop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop 18th

1801 Binz Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$15.75
Popcorn chicken from chicken thigh, fried crispy with your choice of batter & sauce
More about Dak & Bop 18th
Item pic

 

Sweet Memes - Houston

9630 Clarewood Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R3. Popcorn Chicken$7.75
Small, bite-sized pieces of chicken that have been breaded and fried.
More about Sweet Memes - Houston

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pork Belly

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Street Tacos

Edamame

Soft Shell Crabs

Veggie Sandwiches

Katsu

Chicken Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston