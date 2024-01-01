Popcorn chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
TeaTonic - 4400 north freeway a400
4400 north freeway a400, Houston
|C2. Popcorn Chicken, Fries & Drink
|$13.95
Please Note what drink you would like if not we will automatically give you the house special milk tea.
K Tea Boba -
10978 Grant Road, Houston
|Small Korean Popcorn Chicken
|$7.95
Korean sauce make from scratch, lot of flavor. Glazed over fried chicken.Sweet, little bit sour and mild or spicy it’s your choices
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop 18th
1801 Binz Street, Houston
|Popcorn Chicken
|$15.75
Popcorn chicken from chicken thigh, fried crispy with your choice of batter & sauce