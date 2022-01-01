Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve egg benedict

Canary Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict Cube$19.00
Poached eggs with beet cured salmon on a butter cube croissan, with béarnaise sauce, topped with salmon roe and pickled onions.
More about Canary Café
Franks Grill image

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$10.50
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$10.50
More about Hanz Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$13.99
Buttermilk Biscuit topped with meat selection, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce with fresh hash browns
* Photo displaying Crispy Chicken
More about Tapester's Grill
Consumer pic

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Eggs Benedict$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian ham on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
More about Local Table
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tex Mex Steak & Egg Benedict$17.00
handmade sope, fajita steak, perfectly poached eggs, topped with queso, pico de gallo, avocado and served with hash browns
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

