Egg benedict in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Canary Café
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Eggs Benedict Cube
|$19.00
Poached eggs with beet cured salmon on a butter cube croissan, with béarnaise sauce, topped with salmon roe and pickled onions.
More about Tapester's Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.99
Buttermilk Biscuit topped with meat selection, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce with fresh hash browns
* Photo displaying Crispy Chicken
More about Local Table
Local Table
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian ham on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.