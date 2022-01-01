Shrimp tempura rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
The Fish
309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ASPARAGUS ROLL
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$5.00
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.99
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice