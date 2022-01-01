Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Consumer pic

 

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
More about The Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA ASPARAGUS ROLL$8.00
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$5.00
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce   
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce   
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Item pic

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice
More about Kanau Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

