Salad bowl in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Bowl$11.75
Organic greens, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, parsley, pita chips, served with your choice of dressing: pomegranate vinaigrette, tahini dressing, or labneh ranch. Includes tabbouleh, red cabbage, and pickled turnips. Served with pita bread.
More about Craft Pita
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes - Richmond

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Salad Salad$11.00
More about Slowpokes - Richmond
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes - Garden Oaks

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Salad Salad$11.00
More about Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
Item pic

 

Craft Pita II

5172 Buffalo Speedway Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Bowl$11.75
Organic greens, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, parsley, pita chips, served with your choice of dressing: pomegranate vinaigrette, tahini dressing, or labneh ranch. Includes tabbouleh, red cabbage, and pickled turnips. Served with pita bread.
More about Craft Pita II
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Slowpokes - Spring Branch

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Salad Salad$11.00
More about Slowpokes - Spring Branch
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salad Bowl$6.00
Greek salad or horiatiki salad is a popular salad in Greek cuisine generally made with pieces of tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, and olives and dressed with salt, pepper, Greek oregano, and olive oil.
Salad Bowl$6.00
More about Kabob Korner

