Salad bowl in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Craft Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Salad Bowl
|$11.75
Organic greens, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, parsley, pita chips, served with your choice of dressing: pomegranate vinaigrette, tahini dressing, or labneh ranch. Includes tabbouleh, red cabbage, and pickled turnips. Served with pita bread.
More about Slowpokes - Richmond
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes - Richmond
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Bowl Chicken Salad Salad
|$11.00
More about Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Bowl Chicken Salad Salad
|$11.00
More about Craft Pita II
Craft Pita II
5172 Buffalo Speedway Suite C, Houston
|Salad Bowl
|$11.75
Organic greens, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mint, parsley, pita chips, served with your choice of dressing: pomegranate vinaigrette, tahini dressing, or labneh ranch. Includes tabbouleh, red cabbage, and pickled turnips. Served with pita bread.
More about Slowpokes - Spring Branch
SMOKED SALMON
Slowpokes - Spring Branch
8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston
|Bowl Chicken Salad Salad
|$11.00
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Salad Bowl
|$6.00
Greek salad or horiatiki salad is a popular salad in Greek cuisine generally made with pieces of tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, and olives and dressed with salt, pepper, Greek oregano, and olive oil.
|Salad Bowl
|$6.00