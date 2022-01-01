Fish and chips in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Railsplitter Fish & Chips
|$14.99
Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Fish and Chips
|$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Nashville Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Served with A Bread and Butter Pickle Aioli
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Fish-N-Chips
|$15.99
3 hand breaded fish fillets, fried to golden perfection. Served with sidewinder fries, 2 hush puppies, and coleslaw. Don't forget to ask for malt vinegar.
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Fish and Chips
|$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
More about Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$10.00
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Freshly battered cod served with fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, and tarter sauce
More about Downtown Olly’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Fish & chips
|$12.00
More about Prodigy Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$5.00
One portion of deep-fried cod served
with french fries and a wedge of lemon
|Fish & Chips (2)
|$13.95
Hand-dipped Beer battered cod with salt & vinegar fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce garnished with lemon wedges
|Fish & Chips (3)
|$16.95
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Railsplitter Fish & Chips
|$14.99
Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.