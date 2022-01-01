Fish and chips in Indianapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve fish and chips

Main pic

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Railsplitter Fish & Chips$14.99
Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Kids Fish & Chips$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
Item pic

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fish & Chips$18.00
Served with A Bread and Butter Pickle Aioli
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish-N-Chips$15.99
3 hand breaded fish fillets, fried to golden perfection. Served with sidewinder fries, 2 hush puppies, and coleslaw. Don't forget to ask for malt vinegar.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$23.00
More about Pier 48 Indy
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Kids Fish & Chips$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple

921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (4474 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$10.00
More about Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
Freshly battered cod served with fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, and tarter sauce
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & chips$12.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips$5.00
One portion of deep-fried cod served
with french fries and a wedge of lemon
Fish & Chips (2)$13.95
Hand-dipped Beer battered cod with salt & vinegar fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce garnished with lemon wedges
Fish & Chips (3)$16.95
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Railsplitter Fish & Chips$14.99
Two pieces of Atlantic Cod hand-dipped in our homemade Railsplitter beer batter. Served with fries and homemade coleslaw.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips (2)$13.95
Hand-dipped Beer battered cod with salt & vinegar fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce garnished with lemon wedges
Fish & Chips (3)$16.95
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

Map

