Pudding in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pudding
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$12.00
decadent dark | milk chocolate bread pudding, caramel sauce, whipped cream
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Smores Bread Pudding
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$9.99
Peach & Cranberry Bread Pudding.
A mixture of different breads, homemade pudding mix, peaches, cranberries, and bits of pecans. Topped with whipped cream & homemade brandy glaze.
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$4.99
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Pint sized homemade banana pudding with vanilla wafers and homemade whipped cream
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Smores Bread Pudding
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
The most extraordinary banana pudding you’ve ever tasted. This is not what your mother used to make.