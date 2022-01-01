Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve prime ribs

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Dip$20.95
Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries
Prime Rib Dip$19.95
Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries
More about Summit Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib French Dip$18.00
Low and slow shaved prime rib, whiskey marinade, double Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, herb au jus, rustic hoagie
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Prime Rib Dip$15.00
Tender prime rib topped with Swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus and creamy Thyme horseradish.
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slow Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$21.95
1/2 pound shaved prime rib, sauteed onions, fontina cheese
Prime Rib Dinner$35.95
More about Third Street Social KC
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Dip$19.95
Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries
Prime Rib Dip$19.95
Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries
More about Summit Grill
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Dip$11.75
Shaved prime rib stuffed in a Milano roll and topped w/ melted provolone cheese. Served w/ au jus for dipping.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Milkshakes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pasta Salad

Coleslaw

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Taco Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston