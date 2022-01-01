Prime ribs in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve prime ribs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Prime Rib Dip
|$20.95
Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$18.00
Low and slow shaved prime rib, whiskey marinade, double Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, herb au jus, rustic hoagie
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Roasted Prime Rib Dip
|$15.00
Tender prime rib topped with Swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus and creamy Thyme horseradish.
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Slow Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich
|$21.95
1/2 pound shaved prime rib, sauteed onions, fontina cheese
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$35.95
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Prime Rib Dip
|$19.95
Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries
