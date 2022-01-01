Mozzarella sticks in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Side Piece Pizza
PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks (TG)
|$6.99
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.49
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Served with a side of sauce
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$7.95
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella sticks
|$12.00
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.99
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$8.49
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.99