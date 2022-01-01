Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
More about Side Piece Pizza
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks (TG)$6.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.49
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Mozzarella Sticks (8) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Served with a side of sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY

5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$12.00
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

