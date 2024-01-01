Pineapple fried rice in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza - 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205
4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205, Las Vegas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Fried rice flavored with curry powder, pineapple, onion, raisin, cashew nut & egg.
QWIK THAI
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir-fried jasmine with egg, tomato, sweet pea, carrot cashew nuts, onions, pineapple and yellow curry powder.
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with carrots, peas, onions, green onions, egg, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder
QWIK THAI
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Pinto box Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Pineapple, Cashew Nut, Green Onions and Egg.
Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley.
Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Carrots, Peas, Onions, Green Onions, Egg, Pineapple, Cashews and Curry Powder.
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of meat with yellow curry powder, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, pineapple, raisin and onion