Pineapple fried rice in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza - 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205

4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice flavored with curry powder, pineapple, onion, raisin, cashew nut & egg.
QWIK THAI

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Stir-fried jasmine with egg, tomato, sweet pea, carrot cashew nuts, onions, pineapple and yellow curry powder.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with carrots, peas, onions, green onions, egg, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder
QWIK THAI

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pinto box Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Pineapple, Cashew Nut, Green Onions and Egg.
Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley.
Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with Carrots, Peas, Onions, Green Onions, Egg, Pineapple, Cashews and Curry Powder.
SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat with yellow curry powder, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, pineapple, raisin and onion
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with carrots, peas, onions, green onions, egg, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder
