Italian salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve italian salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
NoButcher
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
|Italian Cold cut Salad (Full Meal)
|$14.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special garlic-herb cream cheese on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
|Italian Cold Cut Salad
|$10.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special garlic-herb cream cheese on a spring mix salad.
PIZZA
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|Italian Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumber