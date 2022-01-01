Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve italian salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES

NoButcher

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Cold cut Salad (Full Meal)$14.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special garlic-herb cream cheese on a spring mix salad. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
Italian Cold Cut Salad$10.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onion and our special garlic-herb cream cheese on a spring mix salad.
PIZZA

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumber
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Salad$15.00
