Chicken parmesan in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
More about Spaghetty Western
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.95
More about Trattoria Italia
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Italia
9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$28.95
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas
|Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.99
More about Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas
Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas
1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B, Las Vegas
|Chicken Bacon Parmesan
|$17.85
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken