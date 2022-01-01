Chicken parmesan in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Served with Spaghetti
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Trattoria Italia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Italia

9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$28.95
Item pic

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
Chicken Bacon Parmesan image

 

Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas

1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$17.85
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken or Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
