Italian subs in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve italian subs

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$18.00
Soprasata Salami, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini and Italian Dressing on a French Roll
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Italian Sub$17.00
Cold Italian Sub$17.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
SANDWICHES

OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Classic Tuna Sub$16.49
imported Italian tuna, gruyere cheese, cherry peppers, adjika, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion, house baked sesame bun.
Imported Italian Tuna Sub$15.49
imported Italian tuna, gruyere cheese, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion, house baked sesame bun.
More about OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri
Pizza Please - USC

835 W JEFFERSON BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Sub$12.00
More about Pizza Please - USC

