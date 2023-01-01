Italian subs in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve italian subs
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Italian Sub
|$18.00
Soprasata Salami, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini and Italian Dressing on a French Roll
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Hot Italian Sub
|$17.00
|Cold Italian Sub
|$17.00
SANDWICHES
OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Spicy Classic Tuna Sub
|$16.49
imported Italian tuna, gruyere cheese, cherry peppers, adjika, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion, house baked sesame bun.
|Imported Italian Tuna Sub
|$15.49
imported Italian tuna, gruyere cheese, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion, house baked sesame bun.