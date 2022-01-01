Shrimp scampi in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
LA POUBELLE BISTRO
5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi
|$27.00
shrimp, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine, tomato
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Scampi
|$39.00
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon, Butter, Garlic, White Wine, Angel Hair Pasta
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.00