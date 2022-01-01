Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

LA POUBELLE BISTRO image

 

LA POUBELLE BISTRO

5907 FRANKLIN AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 3.9 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi$27.00
shrimp, roasted garlic, lemon, white wine, tomato
More about LA POUBELLE BISTRO
Item pic

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi$39.00
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon, Butter, Garlic, White Wine, Angel Hair Pasta
More about Rao’s Los Angeles
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$19.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Fried Pickles

Chicken Sandwiches

Pho

Yogurt Parfaits

Vegetable Tempura

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Mango Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston