Bruschetta in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$13.00
grilled focaccia with portabella mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, and prosciutto- topped with asiago cheese & balsalmic drizzle
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrata Bruschetta$9.99
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

 

Impellizzeri's Pizza

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrata Bruschetta$9.99
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Da Milano$8.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

BoomBozz Pizza

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$7.99
Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, tossed with Pesto Vinaigrette and topped with Feta Cheese and Fresh Basil. Served with Crispy Bread.
More about BoomBozz Pizza

