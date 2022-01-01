Penne in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve penne
More about Martini Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Mediterranean Penne
|$17.00
mushrooms, spinach, & sun-dried tomatoes tossed in house-made white wine garlic sauce and penne pasta with pine nuts & feta cheese
|Mediterranean Penne
|$14.00
mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in house-made white wine garlic sauce and penne pasta with pine nuts & feta cheese
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Kids Baked Penne Alfredo
|$4.99
|Baked Penne Alfredo
|$10.99
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Penne Pasta with Marinara
|$8.50
|Penne Pasta with Cheddar
|$8.50
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Impellizzeri's Pizza
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown
|Kids Baked Penne Alfredo
|$4.99
|Baked Penne Alfredo
|$10.99