Miami Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Miami
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mix Dips
|$18.00
|Lajme Eb Ayin
|$11.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Ground Sirloin Lunch Special
|$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Combo I Salad
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|South Beach Diana
|$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
More about Rice House of Kabob
Rice House of Kabob
14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|South Beach Diana
|$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
More about Shahs of Kabob
Shahs of Kabob
5975 Sunset Dr unit 109, Miami
|Popular items
|Joojeh Large Plate
|$13.95
12 once Marinted Chicken Skewer. Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
|Koobideh Large Plate
|$13.95
2 Skewers of (Beef and Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
|Joojeh Sultani
|$18.49
(1 Joojeh) skewer 12 once marinated Chicken
(1 Koobideh) Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb
Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
More about ICON Mediterranean
ICON Mediterranean
241 NW 24 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|POWER RICE BOWL
|$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
|Potato Fingers Side
|$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
|Sauce Sidez Click here
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
SALADS • FALAFEL
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
|Pita Bread
|$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
SALADS • FALAFEL
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
|Pita Bread
|$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Mr.Mandolin
FRENCH FRIES
Mr.Mandolin
7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Lavash Wrap Stick
|$18.00
with traditional fixings (sumac/parsley/onions) + choice of fries or greek salad