Miami Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Miami

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix Dips$18.00
Lajme Eb Ayin$11.00
French Fries$6.00
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Doya image

 

Doya

347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI

Avg 4.8 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kofte$18.00
House Salad$16.00
Lamb Chops$39.00
More about Doya
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
South Beach Diana$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice House of Kabob image

 

Rice House of Kabob

14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
South Beach Diana$13.95
Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
More about Rice House of Kabob
Shahs of Kabob image

 

Shahs of Kabob

5975 Sunset Dr unit 109, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Joojeh Large Plate$13.95
12 once Marinted Chicken Skewer. Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Koobideh Large Plate$13.95
2 Skewers of (Beef and Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
Joojeh Sultani$18.49
(1 Joojeh) skewer 12 once marinated Chicken
(1 Koobideh) Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb
Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
More about Shahs of Kabob
BG pic

 

ICON Mediterranean

241 NW 24 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POWER RICE BOWL$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
Potato Fingers Side$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
Sauce Sidez Click here
More about ICON Mediterranean
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Pita Bread$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami

Avg 4.2 (856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Pita Bread$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
Mr.Mandolin image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr.Mandolin

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lavash Wrap Stick$18.00
with traditional fixings (sumac/parsley/onions) + choice of fries or greek salad
More about Mr.Mandolin
El Arabito Grill Restaurant image

 

El Arabito Grill Restaurant

Address: 7874 NW 52nd St, Miami Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Arabito Grill Restaurant

Map

