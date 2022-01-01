Curry chicken in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve curry chicken
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Caja Caliente
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
|Curry Chicken Empanadas
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Curry Chicken Rice
|$15.99
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Curry Chicken
|$75.00
Curry came to the Caribbean islands with the Indians who brought knowledge on the process of growing sugar cane. The cultures mixed and this dish makes us glad they did!
|Curry Chicken
|$12.00
