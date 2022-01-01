Strawberry shortcake in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Funnel Cake Miami
22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami
|Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake
|$10.00
Served with sliced strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, shortcake crumbs, pudding drizzle.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|heart Strawberry shortcake 8"
|$45.00
Strawberry shortcake.
3 layers of vanilla sponge, 2 layers of fresh strawberries, fresh whip cream and dulce leche
|Heart strawberry shortcake 6"
|$35.00
Strawberry shortcake.
3 layers of vanilla sponge, 2 layers of fresh strawberries, fresh whip cream and dulce leche
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$25.00
Vanilla sponge filled with thin layer of dulce leche, fresh whip cream and fresh strawberries. Cover with whip cream and croquant (Puff rice crisp) No NUTS..