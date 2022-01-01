Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Strawberry Shortcake

Miami restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake image

 

Funnel Cake Miami

22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake$10.00
Served with sliced strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, shortcake crumbs, pudding drizzle.
More about Funnel Cake Miami
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake$9.00
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
heart Strawberry shortcake 8"$45.00
Strawberry shortcake.
3 layers of vanilla sponge, 2 layers of fresh strawberries, fresh whip cream and dulce leche
Heart strawberry shortcake 6"$35.00
Strawberry shortcake.
3 layers of vanilla sponge, 2 layers of fresh strawberries, fresh whip cream and dulce leche
Strawberry Shortcake$25.00
Vanilla sponge filled with thin layer of dulce leche, fresh whip cream and fresh strawberries. Cover with whip cream and croquant (Puff rice crisp) No NUTS..
More about Pastry is Art

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Eggplant Parm

Pineapple Fried Rice

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mozzarella Salad

Lobsters

Garlic Bread

Flautas

Chorizo Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston