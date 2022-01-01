Chicken tenders in Miami

Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Cuban

13550 SW 120 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Cuban
CHICKEN TENDERS image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

7800 Nw 25th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips with Fries$10.50
More about 100 Montaditos
Boneless Chicken Tenders image

 

PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN

5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.99
More about PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

140 SE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Platter$14.00
More about Miami Diner
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
More about Whisk Gourmet
Mezza Latin House - image

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Chicken Tenders served with Fries and a Choice of Drink
More about Mezza Latin House -
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE image

 

ALLUVA @PARKGROVE

3338 Cornelia Drive, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Breast Tenders & Fries$17.00
More about ALLUVA @PARKGROVE
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
CHICKEN TENDERS image

CHICKEN • STEAKS

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

10802 NW 58th St, Doral

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc) image

 

La Birra Bar

14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
More about La Birra Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Montaditos

13440 SW 120th street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips with Fries$10.50
More about 100 Montaditos
CHICKEN TENDERS image

 

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

12335 SW 112th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #1

9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban

40 SW 12th St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Cuban
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Organic Chicken Breast Tenders$20.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954, Aventura

Avg 4.8 (4214 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.95
More about CVI.CHE 105

