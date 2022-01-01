Chicken tenders in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Sergio's Cuban
13550 SW 120 St, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
7800 Nw 25th St, Miami
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Chicken Strips with Fries
|$10.50
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$7.00
Mezza Latin House -
19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
|Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Chicken Tenders served with Fries and a Choice of Drink
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE
3338 Cornelia Drive, Coconut Grove
|Chicken Breast Tenders & Fries
|$17.00
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
CHICKEN • STEAKS
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
10802 NW 58th St, Doral
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.
La Birra Bar
14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|CHICKEN TENDERS (5pc)
|$7.00
5 Crispy chicken tenders with dipping sauce: mango jalapeño and blue cheese sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Montaditos
13440 SW 120th street, Miami
|Chicken Strips with Fries
|$10.50
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
12335 SW 112th St, Miami
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
4 pieces Fried Chicken accompanied with French Fries.
Sergio's Restaurant #1
9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban
40 SW 12th St, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
GRILL
Sherwoods Bistro
8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Organic Chicken Breast Tenders
|$20.00