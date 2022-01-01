Pork belly in Miami

Pork Belly image

 

DUCK 'N SUM

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly$13.00
2 Steamed Bao Buns with Roasted Pork Belly, Pickled Cucumber, Coriander, Cabbage, Served with Pickles and Kimchi.
PORK BELLY BUNS image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
Sins Gastrobar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sins Gastrobar

9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.6 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bites$13.00
Pork Belly Ramen image

 

Kitchen Of the World

14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Ramen$11.99
Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onions, Mushrooms, and Nori Sheets bathed in our Special KOW Broth.
Pork Belly Crunch image

 

Locos X Grill Doral

7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Crunch$18.50
SLOW ROAST PORK BELLY WITH CRISPY SKIN BY WEIGHT
Plate Pork Belly 10 Oz$19.95
SLOW ROAST PORK BELLY WITH CRISPY SKIN AND 2 SIDES
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Taco$4.50
Lightly fried & Seasoned Pork Belly Slab. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Pastoreado
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Pork Belly & Crab Maki image

SUSHI

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly & Crab Maki$23.00
Seaweed salad, red onion, avocado, masago mayo, eel sauce
Tacos & Tattoos image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Tattoos

7360 SW 41 St, Miami

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pork Belly$4.50
Lightly fried pork belly. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; PASTOREADO
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
PORK BELLY BUNS image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
PORK BELLY BUNS image

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
PORK BELLY BUNS image

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
