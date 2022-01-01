Pork belly in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pork belly
DUCK 'N SUM
3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
|Pork Belly
|$13.00
2 Steamed Bao Buns with Roasted Pork Belly, Pickled Cucumber, Coriander, Cabbage, Served with Pickles and Kimchi.
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|PORK BELLY BUNS
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
Sins Gastrobar
9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores
|Pork Belly Bites
|$13.00
Kitchen Of the World
14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami
|Pork Belly Ramen
|$11.99
Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onions, Mushrooms, and Nori Sheets bathed in our Special KOW Broth.
Locos X Grill Doral
7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral
|Pork Belly Crunch
|$18.50
SLOW ROAST PORK BELLY WITH CRISPY SKIN BY WEIGHT
|Plate Pork Belly 10 Oz
|$19.95
SLOW ROAST PORK BELLY WITH CRISPY SKIN AND 2 SIDES
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.50
Lightly fried & Seasoned Pork Belly Slab. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Pastoreado
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Back Door Monkey
2328 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Pork Belly & Crab Maki
|$23.00
Seaweed salad, red onion, avocado, masago mayo, eel sauce
Tacos & Tattoos
7360 SW 41 St, Miami
|Taco Pork Belly
|$4.50
Lightly fried pork belly. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; PASTOREADO
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|PORK BELLY BUNS
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|PORK BELLY BUNS
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI