Tortilla soup in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar - 320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315
Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar - 320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315
320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315, Coral Gables
|Ave Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
chicken tortilla, chili tomato broth, avocado, blue corn tortilla, cilantro, black pepper crema
More about BANDIDOS TAQUERIA
BANDIDOS TAQUERIA
7800 NW 25TH ST #15, DORAL
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.00
Chicken and vegetable soup, chile ancho, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla chips.