Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar - 320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315

320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ave Tortilla Soup$9.00
chicken tortilla, chili tomato broth, avocado, blue corn tortilla, cilantro, black pepper crema
More about Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar - 320 San Lorenzo Ave #1315
Item pic

 

BANDIDOS TAQUERIA

7800 NW 25TH ST #15, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
Chicken and vegetable soup, chile ancho, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla chips.
More about BANDIDOS TAQUERIA
Item pic

 

The Spillover by Lokal

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Juanita's Tortilla Soup$10.00
Chicken, Avocado, Jack and Cheddar Cheese with Tortilla Strips
More about The Spillover by Lokal

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Sorbet

Shrimp Tempura

Fish Burritos

Pastrami Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Fritters

Cinnamon Rolls

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (46 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston