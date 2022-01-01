Fish tacos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fish tacos
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Fish Fry Basket
|$13.50
Two-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, seasoned fries and garlic ranch. Buffalo-style +$1.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coach's Pub N Grill
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee
|6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
|THE "JR COACH"
|$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
|12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.