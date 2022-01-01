Ravioli in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve ravioli
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Gorgonzola Alfredo
|$24.00
Creamy Italian Imported Gorgonzola Cheese combined with mushrooms and Romano Cream Sauce
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$27.00
Sage Pecan Brown Butter Sauce
|Carbonara
|$21.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg