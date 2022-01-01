Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve ravioli

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust$18.99
18" Hand Tossed Crust$18.99
12" Milwaukee Crust$12.99
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Large Salad$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gorgonzola Alfredo$24.00
Creamy Italian Imported Gorgonzola Cheese combined with mushrooms and Romano Cream Sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli$27.00
Sage Pecan Brown Butter Sauce
Carbonara$21.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
