Roast duck in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Roast Duck
Milwaukee restaurants that serve roast duck
KIN by Rice n Roll
7484 West State Street, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
Honey Roasted Duck
$17.00
Roasted duck w/ homemade honey, sesame sauce, steamed bukchoi, cucumber w/ rice
More about KIN by Rice n Roll
Kegel's Inn
5901 W National Ave, West Allis
Avg 4.1
(124 reviews)
Roasted Boneless Duck
$35.00
More about Kegel's Inn
