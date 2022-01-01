Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve roast duck

Item pic

 

KIN by Rice n Roll

7484 West State Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Roasted Duck$17.00
Roasted duck w/ homemade honey, sesame sauce, steamed bukchoi, cucumber w/ rice
More about KIN by Rice n Roll
Kegel's Inn image

 

Kegel's Inn

5901 W National Ave, West Allis

Avg 4.1 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Boneless Duck$35.00
More about Kegel's Inn

