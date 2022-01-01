Fish sandwiches in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|FISH SANDWICH
|$8.99
Fried fish, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on hoagie
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Great Fish Sandwich
|$9.95
Battered and fried big piece of cod served on a bun with fixings, tartar sauce, and a side. It's Great!
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
This classic fish sandwich is our beer battered pollock on a toasted bun with Merlins Rest pub sauce, lettuce and tomato with a dash of deli mustard. Served with your choice of side
Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$15.75
1/4 lb Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo
Oasis 2.0
1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
Battered walleye, lettuce, tomato, and tartar.