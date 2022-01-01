Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Flynn's Eats

6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH SANDWICH$8.99
Fried fish, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on hoagie
More about Flynn's Eats
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Great Fish Sandwich$9.95
Battered and fried big piece of cod served on a bun with fixings, tartar sauce, and a side. It's Great!
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$14.00
This classic fish sandwich is our beer battered pollock on a toasted bun with Merlins Rest pub sauce, lettuce and tomato with a dash of deli mustard. Served with your choice of side
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.75
1/4 lb Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo
More about Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Oasis 2.0

1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$11.99
Battered walleye, lettuce, tomato, and tartar.
More about Oasis 2.0
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.75
Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Northeast

