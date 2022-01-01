Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Item pic

 

Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#21 Spicy Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum Goong)$0.00
Shrimp broth, shrimp, lemongrass, yellow onion, cauliﬂower, carrots, zucchini, peapods, cilantro, keﬁr lime leaf, green onion
More about Naviyas Thai Kitchen - Linden Hills
Consumer pic

 

Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant

7545 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
23. Tom Yum Soup$15.99
Contain Spices Ingredients.
More about Joy's Pattaya Thai Restaurant
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai - Edina

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$13.00
Traditional Thai style hot-sour soup with straw mushrooms, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon grass. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Coconut Thai - Edina

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Cheeseburgers

Shawarma Wraps

Udon Noodles

Asian Salad

Tzatziki

Pad Woon Sen

Custard

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston