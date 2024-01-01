Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl (GF)$21.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Consumer pic

 

MOMO Sushi

1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled salmon and veg with teriyaki sauce
More about MOMO Sushi
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$22.95
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
More about Yumi Southdale
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON TERIYAKI BENTO$20.00
Set includes grilled salmon / teriyaki / salad / edamame / age gyoza
More about Zen Box Izakaya

