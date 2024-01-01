Teriyaki salmon in Minneapolis
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl (GF)
|$21.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
MOMO Sushi
1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$14.95
Grilled salmon and veg with teriyaki sauce
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$22.95
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice