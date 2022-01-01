Miso soup in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve miso soup
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Miso Soup-
|$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Miso Soup-
|$4.00
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Miso Soup-
|$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions