Naan in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve naan
More about Stock & Barrel
Stock & Barrel
901 Gleaves Street, Nashville
|Extra Side Naan Bread for Opa
|$1.00
More about Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101
Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101
412 Harding Place, Suite 101, Nashville
|Kashmiri Naan
|$3.99
Freshly homemade bread stuffed with nuts and dried fruits.
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
Traditional bread seasoned with fresh garlic, baked in the Tandoor.
|Naan
|$1.99
Traditional bread baked in the Tandoor.