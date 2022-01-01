Steak burritos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve steak burritos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose
2600 8th Ave S, Nashville
|Steak Burrito
|$11.50
A flour tortilla, scrambled or fried eggs, charro beans, your choice of protein, jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, and pico de gallo with brunch potatoes.
Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Steak Burritos (Eggs, Steak, Cheese, Onions & Peppers, Aioli)
|$15.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(25) Steak Burritos Polo
|$11.99
|(27)Steak California Burrito
|$13.50
|(24) Steak Fajita Burrito
|$14.75