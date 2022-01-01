Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve steak burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Item pic

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Steak Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose

2600 8th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Burrito$11.50
A flour tortilla, scrambled or fried eggs, charro beans, your choice of protein, jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, and pico de gallo with brunch potatoes.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Burritos (Eggs, Steak, Cheese, Onions & Peppers, Aioli)$15.00
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(25) Steak Burritos Polo$11.99
(27)Steak California Burrito$13.50
(24) Steak Fajita Burrito$14.75
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(27)Steak California Burrito$13.50
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

