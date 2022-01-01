Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve tomato soup

Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$7.00
More about Southside Grill
Consumer pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup$0.00
Tomato Soup$3.75
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Garlic Knots

Miso Soup

Waffles

Chicken Noodles

White Pizza

Fruit Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston