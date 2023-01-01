Wonton soup in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Chicken Wonton Soup-
|$6.50
Dumpling filled with seasoned chicken & shrimp in a broth with bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$6.50
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumpling, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, and fried garlic
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$14.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$5.50
Dumpling filled with seasoned chicken & shrimp in a broth with bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic