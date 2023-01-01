Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wonton Soup-$6.50
Dumpling filled with seasoned chicken & shrimp in a broth with bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wonton Soup$6.50
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumpling, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, and fried garlic
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Item pic

 

Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue

7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wonton Soup$5.50
Dumpling filled with seasoned chicken & shrimp in a broth with bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Han's Deli & Boba - South

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South

Map

Map

