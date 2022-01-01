Tortellini in New York
New York restaurants that serve tortellini
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Summer Black Truffle Tortellini
|$26.00
ricotta and lemon zest tortellini, black truffle, cream sauce, scallon
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Tortellini
|$12.00
|Tortellini Pesto
|$16.00
Cheese filled pasta in a fresh basil, garlic, walnut and Parmigiano pesto sauce
|Tortellini Parmigiano
|$13.95
Cheese filled pasta with fresh green peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce with Parmigiano cheese
Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Tortellini Quattro Formaggi
|$16.00
Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
30 Broad Street, New York
|Tortellini Quattro Formaggi
|$16.00
Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South
287 Park Avenue South, New York
|Tortellini Quattro Formaggi
|$16.00