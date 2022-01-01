Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tortellini

Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Black Truffle Tortellini$26.00
ricotta and lemon zest tortellini, black truffle, cream sauce, scallon
More about Sesamo
Tortellini Pesto image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini$12.00
Tortellini Pesto$16.00
Cheese filled pasta in a fresh basil, garlic, walnut and Parmigiano pesto sauce
Tortellini Parmigiano$13.95
Cheese filled pasta with fresh green peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce with Parmigiano cheese
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
BG pic

 

Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street

402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini Quattro Formaggi$16.00
More about Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
Main pic

 

Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street

30 Broad Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Quattro Formaggi$16.00
More about Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
Restaurant banner

 

Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South

287 Park Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Quattro Formaggi$16.00
More about Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Italian Subs

Pork Belly

Philly Cheesesteaks

Crispy Tofu

Bulgogi

Soft Shell Crabs

Papaya Salad

Black Bean Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston