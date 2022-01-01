Kimchi in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve kimchi
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Kimchi Dol Sot Bibimbab
|$18.00
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Kimchi Stew Dinner
|$15.00
Noodle Theory
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
|KIMCHI SHORTRIB
|$19.00
Korean Marinated Boneless Shortrib over Spicy Kimchi Chow Mein
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Jar of Kimchi
|$9.00
8 oz. container - Enjoy our kimchi at home!