Kimchi in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve kimchi

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Dol Sot Bibimbab$18.00
Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
Kimchi Stew Dinner$15.00
More about Gogi Time
Item pic

 

Noodle Theory

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIMCHI SHORTRIB$19.00
Korean Marinated Boneless Shortrib over Spicy Kimchi Chow Mein
More about Noodle Theory
Item pic

 

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

1736 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jar of Kimchi$9.00
8 oz. container - Enjoy our kimchi at home!
More about Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
Item pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Kimchi$1.50
More about Belly

