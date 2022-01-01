Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve french toast

Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$13.00
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2pc French Toast$9.29
3pc French Toast$10.79
3pc French Toast$10.79
More about Shirley's Diner
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids: 1 cake OR french toast & 1 egg$5.95
2 French Toast Combo$8.75
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$3.49
Tres Leches de Cafe French Toast$7.99
Two slices of brioche, battered in fresh canela, coffee and topped with dulce de leche
Tres Leches de Cafe French Toast + Eggs & Meat$12.98
Two slices of brioche, battered in fresh canela, coffee and topped with dulce de leche, plus two eggs any style and your choice of meat
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Item pic

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churro French Toast$10.95
cornflake crusted french toast dusted in cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce, caramel whipped cream, maple syrup.
More about Good Lookin'
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PBJ Brioche French Toast Sticks$12.00
maple syrup with thinly sliced almonds & jam
More about Kitchen Table
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry French Toast Casserole$25.00
French bread baked with eggs, cream and blueberries topped with maple syrup.
Blueberry French Toast Casserole$22.00
Feeds 4
More about A Catered Affair
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free French Toast Casserole
Gluten Free Rotella's Rolls with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard
Breakfast--French Toast Casserole
Cubes of French bread with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard
More about A Casserole To Go
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Karmas Classic French Toast Latte
We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup
More about Karma Koffee
Item pic

 

Good Evans

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche Strawberry Banana French Toast$10.50
Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with stawberries, banana, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.
Brioche French Toast$8.50
Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with maple syrupr, whipped butter and powdered sugar.
Side French Toast$3.99
More about Good Evans

