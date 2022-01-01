French toast in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve french toast
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|French Toast
|$13.00
More about Shirley's Diner
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|2pc French Toast
|$9.29
|3pc French Toast
|$10.79
|3pc French Toast
|$10.79
More about HomeStyle Cafe
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Kids: 1 cake OR french toast & 1 egg
|$5.95
|2 French Toast Combo
|$8.75
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|French Toast
|$3.49
|Tres Leches de Cafe French Toast
|$7.99
Two slices of brioche, battered in fresh canela, coffee and topped with dulce de leche
|Tres Leches de Cafe French Toast + Eggs & Meat
|$12.98
Two slices of brioche, battered in fresh canela, coffee and topped with dulce de leche, plus two eggs any style and your choice of meat
More about Good Lookin'
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Churro French Toast
|$10.95
cornflake crusted french toast dusted in cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce, caramel whipped cream, maple syrup.
More about Kitchen Table
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|PBJ Brioche French Toast Sticks
|$12.00
maple syrup with thinly sliced almonds & jam
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Blueberry French Toast Casserole
|$25.00
French bread baked with eggs, cream and blueberries topped with maple syrup.
|Blueberry French Toast Casserole
|$22.00
Feeds 4
More about A Casserole To Go
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Gluten Free French Toast Casserole
Gluten Free Rotella's Rolls with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard
|Breakfast--French Toast Casserole
Cubes of French bread with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard
More about Karma Koffee
Karma Koffee
587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha
|Karmas Classic French Toast Latte
We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup
More about Good Evans
Good Evans
1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha
|Brioche Strawberry Banana French Toast
|$10.50
Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with stawberries, banana, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.
|Brioche French Toast
|$8.50
Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with maple syrupr, whipped butter and powdered sugar.
|Side French Toast
|$3.99