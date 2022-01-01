Lasagna in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve lasagna
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Meat Sauce Lasagna
|$12.75
A meaty delight! Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
|Beer Cheese Lasagna
|$11.25
Lasagna made with our creamy formaggio sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Lasagna
|$15.00
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Baked Lasagna
|$11.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Lasagna for 2
|$20.00
Hand-rolled pasta, fresh ricotta, our marinara! Easily serves 2, heat n enjoy!
350 for 60 mins thawed, thaw in an hour at 350 or 8hrs in the fridge
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Italian Sausage Lasagna-Lasagna layered with Italian sausage, marinara sauce, and cheeses, tossed salad, rolls & butter
|$32.00
Lasagna layered with Italian sausage, marinara sauce, and cheeses tossed salad rolls & butter serves family of 4
|Chicken & Spinach Lasagna-Lasagna layered with grilled chicken, spinach, white cream sauce, and cheeses. Tossed Salad & rolls and butter
|$29.00
Lasagna layered with grilled chicken, spinach, white cream sauce, and cheeses tossed salad rolls & butter serves family of 4
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|ALA CARTE SPINACH LASAGNA
|$12.95
|DINNER MEAT LASAGNA FOR TWO
|$27.95
|A LA CARTE BROC LASAGNA
|$15.35
LA CASA PIZZA
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|LUNCH LASAGNA COMBO
|$10.95
Choose between Our Classic Meat, Cheese or Broccoli & Garlic Cream Lasagnas. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!
|MEAT LASAGNA (a la carte)
|$19.25
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
|BROCCOLI LASAGNA (a la carte)
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Chicken Spinach Lasagna
Rich parmesan supreme sauce layered with white chicken breast, spinach & lasagna noodles. Finished with mozzarella, provolone & romano cheeses.
|Vegetarian Lasagna
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper, yellow squash, artichokes with lasagna noodles, supreme sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
|Meat and Cheese Lasagna
Lean ground beef with Lasagna noodles, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, layered with a rich marinara sauce.