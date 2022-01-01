Lasagna in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve lasagna

Lansky's image

 

Lansky's

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Sauce Lasagna$12.75
A meaty delight! Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Beer Cheese Lasagna$11.25
Lasagna made with our creamy formaggio sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
More about Lansky's
Pasta Amore image

 

Pasta Amore

11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$21.00
More about Pasta Amore
The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$15.00
More about The Blackstone Meatball
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Lasagna$11.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna for 2$20.00
Hand-rolled pasta, fresh ricotta, our marinara! Easily serves 2, heat n enjoy!
350 for 60 mins thawed, thaw in an hour at 350 or 8hrs in the fridge
More about Kitchen Table
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sausage Lasagna-Lasagna layered with Italian sausage, marinara sauce, and cheeses, tossed salad, rolls & butter$32.00
Lasagna layered with Italian sausage, marinara sauce, and cheeses tossed salad rolls & butter serves family of 4
Chicken & Spinach Lasagna-Lasagna layered with grilled chicken, spinach, white cream sauce, and cheeses. Tossed Salad & rolls and butter$29.00
Lasagna layered with grilled chicken, spinach, white cream sauce, and cheeses tossed salad rolls & butter serves family of 4
More about A Catered Affair
LaCasa Pizzaria image

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ALA CARTE SPINACH LASAGNA$12.95
DINNER MEAT LASAGNA FOR TWO$27.95
A LA CARTE BROC LASAGNA$15.35
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LA CASA PIZZA

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
LUNCH LASAGNA COMBO$10.95
Choose between Our Classic Meat, Cheese or Broccoli & Garlic Cream Lasagnas. Plus a Slice of Garlic or Cheese Bread and Drink!!
MEAT LASAGNA (a la carte)$19.25
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
BROCCOLI LASAGNA (a la carte)
More about LA CASA PIZZA
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Lasagna
Rich parmesan supreme sauce layered with white chicken breast, spinach & lasagna noodles. Finished with mozzarella, provolone & romano cheeses.
Vegetarian Lasagna
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper, yellow squash, artichokes with lasagna noodles, supreme sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
Meat and Cheese Lasagna
Lean ground beef with Lasagna noodles, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, layered with a rich marinara sauce.
More about A Casserole To Go
Consumer pic

 

Mama's Pizza - To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna with Dinner Salad$9.50
Traditional favorite with four cheeses layered between lasagna pasta and baked in our homemade marinara meat sauce. Includes side salad and roll.
More about Mama's Pizza - To Go

