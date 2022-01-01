Grilled chicken in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE
|$8.99
6 Oz of grilled chicken over rice with small salad
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.49
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER SLAAD
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
1/4 lb of grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce, tommato, and mayo
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.89
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese with a dinner roll
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Kid's Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
Served with sunday salad or house-made chips
PANNA Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Grill Chicken
|$13.94
Your pick of angus steak, chicken or both, along with arepitas, queso de mano, coleslaw, chimichurri and pico de gallo.
White Wolf Cafe
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, saute'd onions, roasted red pepper with salsa and sour cream
Sofrito Latin Cafe
8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Chicken breast marinated with fresh garlic. Served with one side.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)