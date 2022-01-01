Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE$8.99
6 Oz of grilled chicken over rice with small salad
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$8.49
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER SLAAD
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
1/4 lb of grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce, tommato, and mayo
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.89
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese with a dinner roll
More about Judy's Diner
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken$7.00
Served with sunday salad or house-made chips
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
PANNA Orlando image

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grill Chicken$13.94
Your pick of angus steak, chicken or both, along with arepitas, queso de mano, coleslaw, chimichurri and pico de gallo.
More about PANNA Orlando
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, saute'd onions, roasted red pepper with salsa and sour cream
More about White Wolf Cafe
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken$12.00
Chicken breast marinated with fresh garlic. Served with one side.
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Tornatore's Pizza

