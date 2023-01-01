Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Ollie Vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix

baby back rib sandwich$14.50
pastor marinated ribs, pickled slaw with apple, red onion, carrot and jalapeño and mayo on a telera roll.
Momma's Soul Fish & Chicken #2 - 15414 N 19th Ave suite H Phoenix AZ 85023

15414 N 19th Ave , Phoenix

Momma's Soulfood STL BBQ Baby Back Rib Meal$25.00
Momma’s STL Pork Ribs(Come with two Soulfood and Momma’s Cornbread)
