Nicoise salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve nicoise salad
More about Luci's at the Orchard
Luci's at the Orchard
7100 North 12th Street Building Two, Phoenix
|TUNA NICOISE SALAD
|$12.00
Albacore Tuna salad, feild greens, quinoa, tomato, green beans, hardboiled egg, potatoes, red onion and olives with a citrus vinaigrette
More about Luci's Marketplace
Luci's Marketplace
1590 E Bethany Home Road, Phoenix
|TUNA NICOISE SALAD
|$12.00
Albacore Tuna salad, feild greens, quinoa, tomato, green beans, hardboiled egg, potatoes, red onion and olives with a citrus vinaigrette