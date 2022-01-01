Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Item pic

 

Luci's at the Orchard

7100 North 12th Street Building Two, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA NICOISE SALAD$12.00
Albacore Tuna salad, feild greens, quinoa, tomato, green beans, hardboiled egg, potatoes, red onion and olives with a citrus vinaigrette
More about Luci's at the Orchard
Item pic

 

Luci's Marketplace

1590 E Bethany Home Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA NICOISE SALAD$12.00
Albacore Tuna salad, feild greens, quinoa, tomato, green beans, hardboiled egg, potatoes, red onion and olives with a citrus vinaigrette
More about Luci's Marketplace
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Nicoise Salad$16.00
our signature tuna salad with potato, green beans, olives, capers, tomato, egg, house vinaigrette
More about LGO Grocery

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Club Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Tuna Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Pastries

Salmon

Croissant Sandwiches

Veggie Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston