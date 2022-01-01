Fish tacos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fish tacos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fresh cod, kale, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, radish & toasted chili de arbol aoili, avocado epazote crema, black beans
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos (2)
|$13.99
Beer Battered Cod in Corn or Flour Tortillas topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Eli's Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
|1 One Fish taco
|$5.75
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Grilled cod, citrus slaw, Baja sauce, pico & mixed cheese on local corn tortilas. Served with chips & salsa
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Two Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Two Fried Cod Tacos with Cilantro lime sauce, cabbage, and pico.