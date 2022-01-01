Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve fish tacos

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh cod, kale, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, radish & toasted chili de arbol aoili, avocado epazote crema, black beans
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish Tacos (2)$13.99
Beer Battered Cod in Corn or Flour Tortillas topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos (3)$9.95
More about La Casa de Juana
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eli's Fish Tacos$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
1 One Fish taco$5.75
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled cod, citrus slaw, Baja sauce, pico & mixed cheese on local corn tortilas. Served with chips & salsa
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 One Fish taco$5.75
Eli's Fish Tacos$11.50
Modelo Blanco beer battered seasonal white fish on 2 medium size flour tortillas over a bed of mild-honey, chipotle cabbage slaw topped with cotija cheese, mild honey chipotle aioli. Served with fire roasted salsa and guacamole.
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Fish Tacos$12.00
Two Fried Cod Tacos with Cilantro lime sauce, cabbage, and pico.
More about The Tennessee Grill
Phoenix1

9706 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$2.00
More about Phoenix1

