Pepperoni pizza in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
The Kolache Cafe
4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$2.98
Move over delivery pizza! We have a pepperoni lovers dream right here! Mozzarella cheese, tons of pepperoni and marinara sauce. Kids will eat them all, and parents will hide them for themselves! This is a must have for all of your sporting event get togethers! These are a hit at birthday parties!
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.95
Fresh Marinara, Spices, Parmesan, Mozzarella Cheese and covered with Pepperoni
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.99
pepperoni • mozzarella • pizza sauce
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
classic pepperoni and cheese
|GF Pepperoni Pizza
|$19.00
classic pepperoni and cheese
PIZZA
Freak Brothers Pizza
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Valley Coffee Company
100 West Portland Street, Phoenix
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.75