Pepperoni pizza in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza (togo)$8.50
More about Little O's
The Kolache Cafe image

 

The Kolache Cafe

4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza$2.98
Move over delivery pizza! We have a pepperoni lovers dream right here! Mozzarella cheese, tons of pepperoni and marinara sauce. Kids will eat them all, and parents will hide them for themselves! This is a must have for all of your sporting event get togethers! These are a hit at birthday parties!
More about The Kolache Cafe
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$11.95
Fresh Marinara, Spices, Parmesan, Mozzarella Cheese and covered with Pepperoni
More about Edgemont
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
pepperoni • mozzarella • pizza sauce
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
classic pepperoni and cheese
GF Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
classic pepperoni and cheese
More about LGO Grocery
Pepperoni Pizza image

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
More about Freak Brothers Pizza
Valley Coffee Company image

 

Valley Coffee Company

100 West Portland Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$8.75
More about Valley Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Federal Pizza

5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Pepperoni Pizza$6.00
Straight Up Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Molinari Pepperoni + Red Sauce
More about Federal Pizza

