Beef salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Beef Salad
|$15.99
Sliced thin beef with chili, red onions, lime juice, rice powder and fresh mint leaves
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Beef Tender Loin Salad
|$20.00
Filet, romaine, tomatoes, bacon, mushrooms, red cabbage, red onions, walnuts with blue cheese dressing
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Beef Salad
|$18.00
Roast beef with red onions, mints, thai chili, lime juice, rice powder green onions and cilantro
More about Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Beef Salad
|$16.95
Slice beef, ground roasted rice, mint leaves, red onion, shredded carrot with house chili paste lime juice dressing