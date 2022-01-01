Thai fried rice in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve thai fried rice
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
with chicken, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins.
Angel Thai Bistro
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
Your choice with rice, onions, carrots in garlic sauce
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
|L - Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion