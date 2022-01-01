Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
with chicken, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins.
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L14 - Thai Fried Rice
More about Thai E-San
Consumer pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Your choice with rice, onions, carrots in garlic sauce
More about Angel Thai Bistro
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
L - Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Thai Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

