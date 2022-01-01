Croissants in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve croissants
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Croissant Sandwich
|$5.50
Egg, Cheese + Bacon or Sausage
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Almond Croissant
|$15.00
home-baked stuffed croissants / honey ricotta whip / raspberries / almond butter syrup