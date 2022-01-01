Croissants in Phoenix

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Croissant Sandwich image

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$5.50
Egg, Cheese + Bacon or Sausage
More about 32 Shea
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Croissant$15.00
home-baked stuffed croissants / honey ricotta whip / raspberries / almond butter syrup
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

