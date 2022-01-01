Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve garlic knots

PIZZA

Little O's - 521 w McDowell

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots (togo)$8.50
Knotted Pizza Dough tossed in pecorino cheese and garlic oil. Served with Marinara
More about Little O's - 521 w McDowell
Ziggy's Pizza

401 W Van Buren St Suite B, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (6 )$4.00
Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch
Garlic Knots (12 )$7.00
Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch.
More about Ziggy's Pizza
Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd Suite 40-1365, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$7.00
Homemade Dough Tossed in Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, Topped with Parsley and Pecorino Romano Cheese.
More about Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
SnapBack Pizzeria

1031 Grand Ave Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$10.00
More about SnapBack Pizzeria
Artichoke Basille 16th st

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about Artichoke Basille 16th st

