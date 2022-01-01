Garlic knots in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA
Little O's - 521 w McDowell
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Garlic Knots (togo)
|$8.50
Knotted Pizza Dough tossed in pecorino cheese and garlic oil. Served with Marinara
Ziggy's Pizza
401 W Van Buren St Suite B, Phoenix
|Garlic Knots (6 )
|$4.00
Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch
|Garlic Knots (12 )
|$7.00
Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch.
Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
21001 N. Tatum Blvd Suite 40-1365, Phoenix
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Homemade Dough Tossed in Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, Topped with Parsley and Pecorino Romano Cheese.