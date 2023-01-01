Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Ollie Vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
chicken salad sandwich$12.50
chicken salad, red peppers, mayo, jicama, roasted green chiles, red onions and white cheddar on country loaf
More about Ollie Vaughn's
CC's on Central

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken salad sandwich w/chips$10.55
chicken salad in croissant w/lettuce & tomato
More about CC's on Central
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.75
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Open Face Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.75
shredded all-natural rotisserie chicken and apples on Noble Bread
More about LGO Grocery
State 48 DTPHX Brewery - Downtown

345 West Van Buren St, phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about State 48 DTPHX Brewery - Downtown

