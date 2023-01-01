Chicken salad sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Ollie Vaughn's
Ollie Vaughn's
1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix
|chicken salad sandwich
|$12.50
chicken salad, red peppers, mayo, jicama, roasted green chiles, red onions and white cheddar on country loaf
More about CC's on Central
CC's on Central
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Chicken salad sandwich w/chips
|$10.55
chicken salad in croissant w/lettuce & tomato
More about Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.75
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
More about LGO Grocery
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Open Face Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.75
shredded all-natural rotisserie chicken and apples on Noble Bread